  Windows 8 Store will sell adult-rated games in UK, after Microsoft reverses decision

Games such as Skyrim, Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed and Max Payne will be available to buy through the Windows 8 Store after all, following Microsoft’s decision to relax what content could and couldn’t be sold in the UK.

Previously, Windows App guidelines stated that “… any apps with a rating over PEGI16, ESRB MATURE, or corresponding rating under other operating systems… are not allowed.”

This meant that some titles in the US, where the classification levels are less strict would be available to buy through the Windows 8 Store, but in the UK they would be banned.

The change means that any game awarded a Mature (M) rating will be available to buy from Microsoft’s online store, even if that game is awarded an 18 certificate in the UK.

Games that are awarded an ESRB rating of Adults Only (AO) will still be banned from all Windows 8 Stores, but this will apply to only a handful of games and if you’re really determined to get hold of them they will still be available from the likes of Steam and from retail stores.

However, speaking to Gizmodo, Antoine Leblond, Windows Corporate VP of web services, said that it wouldn’t be until December that the European Windows 8 Store begins to see these adult-rated games appearing.