Forza Horizon demo now available on Xbox Live

Forza Horizon demo now available on Xbox Live

The playable demo for the much anticipated new chapter in Microsoft's Forza series, Forza Horizon, is now available for download on Xbox Live.

Prepare yourself for a further wait, however, as it's a whopping 1.57GB so could take you a fair while if you don't have fibre optic broadband.

We think it'll be worth it, with Pocket-lint being wowed by the E3 demonstration race in June and subsequently when we went hands-on with more of the game during a preview event last month. Then, we boldly stated: "Forza Horizon feels like it's going to bring thrills and spills the Forza world hasn't yet seen. Are we excited? You bet we are." Strong words indeed.

READ: Forza Horizon preview

The demo is set in a fictional version of Colorado and offers a sampling of cars that will appear in the full release version of the game. Several different event types are available to try, including Horizon Festival events on dirt roads and a street race over the Finley Dam.

In addition, all players who download the demo will get a specially designed 2013 SRT Viper GTS when they buy the full game and play it online.

There's one warning though: you will need an Xbox Live Gold account to download and play the demo.

Forza Horizon will be available in the UK on 26 October in a Limited Collector’s Edition and a Standard Edition, at around £60 and £50 respectively.

