  Hardcore porn coming to Xbox 360 with Internet Explorer update

Microsoft has been forced to admit that the inclusion of Internet Explorer on future Xbox 360 consoles will mean gamers can access, erm, adult material.

The discrepancy was highlighted when YouPorn.com blogged victoriously about it, claiming that gamers will be able to take time out from playing Call of Duty to watch "hot free porn" videos streamed on their console (warning, the blog posting is NSFW).

However, while Microsoft admits users will be able to access grot, it has also been quick to try to divert attention away from what racy sites you can or can’t visit, highlighting the fact that concerned parents can block any sites they feel unsuitable for younger viewers. Or husbands.

“To be clear, we are adding Internet Explorer to Xbox Live, not specific adult content providers like YouPorn or any other specific website content," it said to games site Kotaku.

“Additionally, we give members and parents the option to turn this feature on or off for their accounts. Access to Internet Explorer for all Child accounts is blocked by default.”

Microsoft announced the inclusion of its own Internet Explorer on the Xbox 360 at E3 in June where Pocket-lint was in attendance. Currently in beta, Internet Explorer on Xbox 360 is expected to be rolled out this autumn - perhaps this month.

Of course, when the update does arrive it will mean you’ll be able to add Pocket-lint.com to your Xbox 360 to get the hottest tech news on the console, along with any extra curricular interests you might have. Ahem.

Pic: (cc) David Bothe