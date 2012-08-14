  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox 720 'Durango' development kit for sale on eBay

|
  Xbox 720 'Durango' development kit for sale on eBay
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

An auction of what is purported to be a Durango development kit has started on eBay... again. And it's currently standing $15,100 after 24 bids with more than six days to go.

"Durango" is Microsoft's code name for what is otherwise known as the Xbox 720, the company's next-generation console, rumoured for a 2013 launch (at next year's E3). It is know that development kits have been given to select software houses, but this is the first time one has appeared "for sale" to anybody with a significant amount of cash.

The seller, who calls himself superdae on both eBay and Twitter, is the same source that leaked images of both the devkit and the Kinect 2 screenshot last week, with the former being confirmed as genuine by developers working in the games industry.

It is the second time that superdae has listed the Durango devkit in a week, with the previous attempt to sell the machine (which looks much like a PC externally). As he revealed on Twitter yesterday: "Buyer was a non-payer, had some stupid excuse. Will relist asap."

Pocket-lint has contacted Microsoft to find out its thoughts on superdae's actions, we'll update when we know more. However, it doesn't seem he's particularly bothered about any sort of investigation. As he posted on Twitter: " 'sale of stolen property' now what kind of evidence do they have to support that? None."

He also said that what he is doing isn't illegal. "What are they going to do? Sue me for pictures of a PC etc? They have no legs to stand on. I'll be sure to countersue if required," he tweeted.

What do you think? Genuine or not? And, if so, should superdae be selling it in the first place? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments