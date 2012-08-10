Kinect 2 screen shot leaked by Xbox 720 devkit owner

A screen shot purported to be of the new, much higher-resolution body mapping abilities which Kinect 2 may be bringing to the table has been leaked on Twitter.

Posted by user @superDaE, someone who is known to have a Durango (aka Xbox 720) development kit in his possession, the shot shows much more sensitive 3D mapping than with the current Kinect. For starters, it can see individual fingers and crisp and detailed clothing outlines.

Alongside the pic, he wrote: "Durango Kinect anyone?"

The same source previously posted pictures of the Durango devkit at the end of last month (July) and Eurogamer's contacts in the development community confirmed that the Matrix-style start-up screen and current box aesthetics are genuine. So, although there is no evidence this time around to believe the Kinect 2 shot is the real deal, it's possible that DaE has access to such a thing.

Eurogamer also claims that the Xbox 720 will come with the Kinect 2 bundled. That is certainly seeming more the case as time goes by.

In other Xbox 720 news, Microsoft is distancing itself from a comment Brian Hall, general manager of Microsoft's Windows Live unit, made to The Verge last week that the company was working on a new Xbox.

"We just decided it was time to do something new and bring the best from each of those and put them together and release it right in time for the new wave of products that we could have coming out with Windows 8, with the new version of Office with the new Windows phone and the new Xbox," he said on Vergecast.

He has since claimed that he was referring to the "fall Xbox update which will bring a host of new consumer experiences like Xbox Music, Videos, Games on Windows 8 and Xbox SmartGlass".

We'll let you make up your own minds on that one.

What do you think? Does that shot look genuine to you? Are you a fan of motion controlled gaming? Let us know in the comments below...