Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 4 console bundle coming 6 November

Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 4 console bundle

Microsoft has revealed its limited edition Halo 4 Xbox 360 pack, to be launched at the same time as the much-anticipated 343 Industries game.

Costing £269.99 and available from 6 November, the Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 4 console bundle (no, really, that's the full name) will contain an exclusive, custom-designed 320GB version of the games machine. Instead of the green ring of light found on the conventional models, it will have a blue one to match the skin, as will the dedicated wireless controllers.

Two controllers will be included, along with a wired headset, standard copy of the game, and Xbox Live tokens for in-game and avatar downloads.

Those who already own an Xbox 360 and don't want to buy a new one for the makeover can also join in the fun, as Microsoft will also be releasing a standalone Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 4 Wireless Controller. It, too, will have a blue ring of light, but will sport a grey skin rather than the blue one in the console bundle.

The controller will cost £39.99 and will come with a Halo 4 for your Xbox Live avatar. It too will be available from 6 November.

What do you think of the bundle? Let us know in the comments below...

