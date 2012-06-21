Leaked Xbox 720 document is the real deal

Microsoft is claiming ownership of the Xbox 720 presentation document leaked earlier this week. More websites are being served with takedown requests by the company's lawyers, with the reason cited as copyright infringement.

One notice, sent to Czech Republic website Ihned.cz, reveals all: "Microsoft has received information that the domain listed above, which appears to be on servers under your control, is offering unlicensed copies of, or is engaged in other unauthorised activities relating to copyrighted works published by Microsoft."

It names the leaked pdf file as "IEB Roadmap".

Even Dropbox has received a takedown request, should its users host the file there.

The presentation itself reveals that the Xbox 720 will be coming late in 2013, be six times more powerful than the Xbox 360, feature Blu-ray and be compatible with a Kinect v2 which will add four-player gaming, with a better sensor, specifically for smaller rooms. It also suggests that Microsoft is looking to release companion augmented reality glasses for the console and mobile gaming (called Fortaleza Glasses).

There are also a few key thoughts on its expected rivals, including the prediction that the PlayStation 4 will adopt Google TV.

However, while the Xbox 720 pdf's validity has now been confirmed, it still raises the question of whether it means anything, considering its age. Two years is a long time in the world of tech, and this roadmap is bound to have been superseded by another.

For example, it suggests that the "Wii 2" will cost "$249" and, considering the complexity of the Wii U GamePad - which was revealed after the document was authored - we would expect it to be far higher than that on launch.

Still, it did predict Xbox SmartGlass, so maybe it's not all baloney.

And perhaps we won't have to wait too long to hear some bone fide news on the subject. As a company spokesman told Eurogamer: "We are continually thinking about the future of the platform and when we have something to share, we will."

