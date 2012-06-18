  Xbox 720 document reveals 3D support, Kinect 2 and augmented reality glasses

A document revealing plans for the next-generation Xbox 720 has appeared on the internet only for a legal firm that represents Microsoft to request it be taken down immediately.

The 52-page document specifies that the Xbox 720 will support Blu-Ray and 3D output as well as augmented reality glasses and could be with us sometime in 2013.

The report is dated 2010 and includes some updates that we’ve already seen with the Xbox console, including SmartGlass and a Metro Dashboard as well as the possibility of TV apps.

The fact that some of these updates have already been implemented, coupled with one of Microsoft’s own legal firms insisting the document be removed, suggests there is substance to the leak.

Other reveals include the inclusion of six or eight ARM or x86 2GHz cores with 4GB of DDR4 memory and three PPC 3.2GHz cores to enable existing Xbox 360 games to be used on the console.

Kinect 2 is also discussed in the document, with claims it will have better voice recognition, stereo imaging, an improved RGB camera and support for four-player gaming.

However, it’s talk of the Kinect Glasses that has got us really excited. Implementing both 4G and Wi-Fi, the glasses will provide an augmented reality not dissimilar to that expected in Google’s Project Glass specs. Sadly it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing these particular bad boys until 2014.

In better news, the same document says the Xbox 720 will come with an expected price point of just $299. Not bad. Not bad at all.

What do you think to the details emerging from this document? Has it got you excited by the Xbox 720? Let us know in the comments below.