Kinectimals roars its way onto Android, finally

Android users can now get their very own virtual cub – the animal variety rather than the dib dib dub sort – with the arrival of Kinectimals at the Google Play Store.

For those unfamiliar with the game – it’s already available on both the iOS and Windows Phone platforms – Kinectimals sees you dote over a baby cub from the island of Lemuria.

You’ll need to play with it and care for it while completing a number of tasks. The more tasks you complete the more money you get. The more money you get, the more spoilt your cub can become.

But here’s the clever bit: if you have an Xbox 360 console with Kinect, you can transfer the game from mobile to console and back again, via a QR code.

Before each transfer you’ll receive a QR code either on your phone, in which case you place it before the Kinect sensor, or via the Xbox in which case you read the code via the mobile app.

This enables you to switch flawlessly between the two platforms. There are a total of five new cubs to discover on the Android version all of which can be transferred and looked after on your Xbox 360.

Kinectimals is available now from Google Play for £1.93. To transfer the game to the Xbox 360 you will need the Xbox version of the game too.

