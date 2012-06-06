  Xbox Video on Windows Phone: Watch Movies and TV shows on the go

Microsoft plans to launch Xbox Video for Windows 8 and Windows Phone in addition to Xbox Music, the company has confirmed.

While the Xbox Music was the service that got the big announcement on Monday at the Microsoft E3 2012 press conference, buried in a letter to Xbox Live members posted on Xbox evangelist Major Nelson's site are details of a video offering as well.

"Xbox is the premium entertainment experience for video, music, and games on your Xbox 360, on Windows 8 and on Windows Phone. And of course our LIVE service makes it even easier to share, discover, play and more with all of your content," starts the blurb, under the title "Xbox on Windows 8 and Windows Phone".

The letter goes on to say: "Xbox Video provides you access to the video marketplace, making it easy to browse and search for TV episodes and movies. You can see your videos in your personal collection and even cue the TV show or movie up on your Xbox 360."

Currently Windows Phone users can only view and download music on Windows Phone. That looks set to to change.

The move, which will replace Zune on all devices, is presumably part of Microsoft's centralising its services to allow its new streaming tech - Microsoft SmartGlass - to work more effectively.

Xbox SmartGlass will allow users to stream content from their device, be it a Windows 8 tablet, Windows Phone, Android device, or iPhone and iPad to their Xbox 360 console.

