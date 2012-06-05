Gears of War: Judgment coming 2013 (trailer)

Gears of War 3 was the last instalment? Think again. Microsoft has teased gamers at this years E3 press conference with a short trailer detailing the next in the Gears series; Gears of War: Judgment.

Created by Epic Games, People Can Fly and Microsoft Studios, very little is known beyond what's in the E3 trailer.

According to the accompanying blurb: "Gears of War: Judgment takes you back before the events of the original Gears of War trilogy to the immediate aftermath of Emergence Day" — the defining event of the Gears of War universe.

Gamers will get to follow Kilo Squad, led by Damon Baird and Augustus “The Cole Train” Cole, as they fight to save the city of Halvo Bay from an unstoppable enemy in the most intense “Gears” game yet.

Gears of War: Judgment promises to introduce a variety of new multiplayer experiences, including OverRun, a new class-based competitive mode that will pit Locust and COG soldiers in a head-to-head battle

The catch? You won't be able to play it until 2013 at the earliest.