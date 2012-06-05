  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Gears of War: Judgment coming 2013 (trailer)

|
1/2  

Gears of War 3 was the last instalment? Think again. Microsoft has teased gamers at this years E3 press conference with a short trailer detailing the next in the Gears series; Gears of War: Judgment.

Created by Epic Games, People Can Fly and Microsoft Studios, very little is known beyond what's in the E3 trailer.

According to the accompanying blurb: "Gears of War: Judgment takes you back before the events of the original Gears of War trilogy to the immediate aftermath of Emergence Day" — the defining event of the Gears of War universe.

Gamers will get to follow Kilo Squad, led by Damon Baird and Augustus “The Cole Train” Cole, as they fight to save the city of Halvo Bay from an unstoppable enemy in the most intense “Gears” game yet.

Gears of War: Judgment promises to introduce a variety of new multiplayer experiences, including OverRun, a new class-based competitive mode that will pit Locust and COG soldiers in a head-to-head battle

The catch? You won't be able to play it until 2013 at the earliest.

PopularIn Games
  1. Alexa and Google Assistant voice control spotted on Xbox One
  2. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  3. Jurassic World Alive: How to play, in-game payments and everything you need to know
  4. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  5. Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, to be announced at E3 2018
  1. Great gaming deal! Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Mobile
  2. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  3. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  4. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  5. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
Comments