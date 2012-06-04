Xbox Music becomes official, coming to Xbox 360, Windows 8 and Windows Phone
Microsoft has announced that it will be taking on Apple, Spotify and others with the launch of Xbox Music for the Xbox 360, Windows 8, and the company's Windows Phone range.
The service, which will replace the Zune marketplace, will see users have access to more than 30 million tracks from the company.
Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi described it as “the music service we have always dreamed of building,” saying it will be available across Xbox 360 and Windows 8 PCs, in addition to tablets and phones.
Microsoft has yet to announced how the system will work or when it will be available, opting instead to just headline the announcement of the new service at the company's press conference at gaming convention E3 in LA.
However judging by the promo video users will be able to share music with friends, create Smart DJ lists, and see related tracks.
We will keep you posted.
