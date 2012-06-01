  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Microsoft Smart Glass: AirPlay-like streaming from phone to Xbox 360 rumoured for E3 launch

|
  Microsoft Smart Glass: AirPlay-like streaming from phone to Xbox 360 rumoured for E3 launch
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

Microsoft is rumoured to be launching a competitor to Apple's AirPlay technology at the E3 gaming convention in LA on Monday.

Called Smart Glass, the rumours suggest two elements to the project.

The first is that will be a physical tablet running Windows 8, the other more plausible rumour is that Microsoft is about to introduce a suite of apps that will run on Windows Phone, Windows 8, iOS, and Android devices - allowing users to stream content from their mobile device to the Xbox 360 and ergo a big-screen television.

According to The Examiner, the US website that has broken the news, users will be able to control their Xbox 360 remotely while applications such as Youtube, Netflix, and Vemo will be accessible through the tablet. 

Sources suggest a "demo at E3 will be shown, but no live video will be featured".

Microsoft has already started dabbling with phone-to-console connectivity with the Windows Phone 7 companion app that allows users to use their phone as a remote control from the sofa. That app is available only on Windows Phone, however. This endeavour, if true, would open up that functionality to a lot more people.

Microsoft's E3 press conference is on Monday 4 June at 6pm UK time. Pocket-lint will be in attendance, bringing you all the latest news as it happens. 

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments