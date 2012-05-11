  Xbox 360 set for Kinect controlled Internet Explorer browsing

Xbox 360 users will soon be able to surf the web using Kinect gesture controls as Microsoft works on a modified version of Internet Explorer 9.

Currently the Xbox 360’s browsing credentials is restricted to media results via Bing voice search. However, Microsoft is updating its IE browser to enable web surfing direct from the console for the first time.

Kinect gesture controls are also being implemented by Microsoft, meaning users will be able to navigate the web with hand movements as well as their voice. It all sounds very Minority Report.

If flaying your hands around in the hope of scrolling down a web page doesn’t flick your switch, users will be able to browse the internet manually via the controllers.

No official word on when we might be seeing this new piece of tech, but speculation is mounting that we might be get a sneak peak at E3, the annual video game conference in June.

What do you think to Microsoft's plans? Let us know your thoughts.