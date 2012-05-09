  Major League Baseball games now available through Xbox Live in UK

High-definition footage of every game of the regular Major League Baseball season is now available to be streamed either live or on catch-up through Xbox Live in the UK, as MLB.TV Premium launches today. The service, which has been available on the Xbox 360 in the US and Canada since 27 March, can now be downloaded and accessed by Brits and offers everything a baseball fan could ever want.

MLB.TV Premium is a subscription service that costs $114.99 for an entire year, $24.99 per month. It allows access to around 100 live games a week, plus recaps and archived game footage. You can also set the application to remember the team you support, so that specific content will be listed front and centre whenever you enter the portal.

Other features include a mini-guide, which gives a quick preview of the latest day's games at the bottom of the screen; a split screen mode so that you can either watch the game and see stats, such as the league, or two games at once; and gesture and voice control through Kinect.

As well as the UK, the MLB.TV Premium application is now available in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain and Sweden from today. Along with the US and Canada, it has been available in Mexico since 27 March.

Xbox 360 owners who want to subscribe will also need Xbox Live Gold membership.