Microsoft job ad hints that Xbox 360 Skype is finally its on way

It's been almost a year since Microsoft bought Skype for $8.5 billion, and while there have been improvements to the existing desktop clients and mobile applications, we still haven't had a sniff of the service on the Xbox 360.

Until now, that is.

Although there's no official confirmation that Skype will be coming for the console and, presumably, Kinect, a recent job application posted by Microsoft is full of plenty of unsubtle clues.

"Skype is seeking a motivated Software Engineer with an unrelenting drive for working on and solving customer-based issues. As a member of the Skype Xbox Engineering Team in London, you will have a strong technical background developing client and/or embedded software," says the advert for a Software Development Engineer, Xbox - Skype.

It continues with a hint that the forthcoming client would comply with Microsoft's metro-style user interface. Under "Qualifications and Experience" it suggests that "as Microsoft platforms move towards Metro style, Windows 8 metro development experience would also be a benefit".

Naturally, there's no time scale for an Xbox 360 version of Skype mentioned, but considering the company is only just hiring staff to, presumably, build it, we don't advise holding your breadth.

Would you like to see Skype on the Xbox 360? Let us know in the comments below...