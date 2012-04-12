  Skyrim for Xbox 360 adds Kinect and Voice commands

Gaming favourite Skyrim will soon be able to support Kinect on the Xbox 360.

The update will introduce more than 200 voice commands bringing a new element to the fifth instalment in The Elder Scrolls gaming series.

Gamers will be able to issue commands, draw weapons, trade, and navigate among many other options.

You can designate more specific actions by assigning hotkeys such as weapons, while all your menus can be summoned by the simplest of commands.

Kinect integration is the latest update Skyrim has received, with developers Bethesda Game Studios teasing us about future additions.

According to the developer, Xbox 360 users can expect new quests, locations and other features in the near future.

The voice commands update for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be released before the end of April.

Expect an outcry from PlayStation gamers when it does. Perhaps it will be the incentive Sony needs to push forward with plans for a Kinect rival.

What do you think to Skyrim Kinect? Let us know your thoughts.