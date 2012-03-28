  More people use Xbox Live for entertainment than multiplayer gaming

Xbox Live users in the US are now spending more time watching TV and movies and playing music than they are playing multiplayer games.

Although the figures are limited to the States, Microsoft says entertainment app usage continues to double each year, with Xbox Live Gold members now spending an average of 84 hours a month utilising the various Xbox Live services.

To give these claims some perspective, it’s important to acknowledge that it refers only to multiplayer gaming, not solo, and that video game sales fluctuate month to month. Even taking that into consideration, it certainly bodes well for Xbox Live’s entertainment apps and, in particular, the Live TV platform that was added as a service only at the end of last year.

Though there are currently no figures available for UK usage of Xbox Live, an Xbox spokesperson told us this month: "Compared to last year we have seen a threefold increase of the amount of video content viewed on the console. 42 per cent of Xbox Live Gold members are now watching on average one hour of video per day."

With BBC iPlayer recently being added as an application, joining the likes of Netflix and Lovefilm, home entertainment through the games console looks set for a healthy future.

