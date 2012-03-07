Vevo brings music videos to your Xbox
Vevo, the popular online music video service, has arrived on the Xbox 360 Dashboard, just a few months after its integration onto Facebook in September.
The Xbox app, which is available in the US, Canada, Ireland and UK,now, has some nice features thrown in such as allowing users to link their Vevo and Xbox 360 profiles to "stream and curate video playlists, share videos through Facebook and discover new artists".
There are over 45,000 videos by 11,000 artists available and, using the magic of Kinect, you'll be able to control all of this content using your voice.
Pocket-lint spoke to Michael Cerda, the senior VP of product development at Vevo, recently about the Xbox launch and he told us that the platform is all geared up for a big screen and Smart TV assault.
"We're looking at the whole landscape," he said. "It definitely lends itself well to the larger screen so you can bet that we'll be heading down that track for sure."
Xboxers will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription to use Vevo - it's available now.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments