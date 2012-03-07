  Vevo brings music videos to your Xbox

Vevo, the popular online music video service, has arrived on the Xbox 360 Dashboard, just a few months after its integration onto Facebook in September.

The Xbox app, which is available in the US, Canada, Ireland and UK,now, has some nice features thrown in such as allowing users to link their Vevo and Xbox 360 profiles to "stream and curate video playlists, share videos through Facebook and discover new artists".

There are over 45,000 videos by 11,000 artists available and, using the magic of Kinect, you'll be able to control all of this content using your voice.

Pocket-lint spoke to Michael Cerda, the senior VP of product development at Vevo, recently about the Xbox launch and he told us that the platform is all geared up for a big screen and Smart TV assault.

"We're looking at the whole landscape," he said. "It definitely lends itself well to the larger screen so you can bet that we'll be heading down that track for sure."

Xboxers will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription to use Vevo - it's available now.