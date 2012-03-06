  Forza Horizon announced

Alongside the likes of Halo 4 at this year's Xbox Spring showcase was a little treat from Turn 10 studios, the guys responsible for the quite frankly brilliant Forza games.

Forza Horizon, an entirely new game in the Forza racing lineup, is currently being put together. We were shown absolutely nothing of the title, no screen shots and no video. Instead there was a live action video which saw things like Lamborghinis and other sports cars driving between Chemical Brothers concerts along very dusty desert roads.

This makes us think Forza Horizon is one of two things. Either it is a game about being a roadie that has to travel light and quick between gigs using sports cars, or it is a Gumball rally style racer along the lines of Need for Speed: The Run. Probably the latter.

The title is being put together by a new studio called Playground Games. Developers have come from many recently shut down studios, such as Black Rock in Brighton, but all have a huge racing pedigree having worked on things like Dirt and Grid. This means whatever Forza Horizon turns out to be, it should be good.

Think of it as a less-serious game in the Forza library, more an arcade racer than simulation - or at least that was the impression we got from the trailer. Until we see actual footage however we just cannot be sure.

In other Forza news, the fourth game in the series is due to get Porsche added to its garage in May. Thirty new cars are coming, as are 20 events. No news on what vehicles exactly, or how much the expansion is going to cost, but Porsche fans can now get themselves a proper Forza fix.

