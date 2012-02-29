Durango: Xbox 720 gets a codename?

Durango, that's the new codename for the next generation of Xbox according to several sources slowly ring to the top of the pile on the internet at the moment.

The name has been cropping up all over the place for those looking closely. First there was a story on gaming website Kotaku, then a deleted tweet from a Crytek game developer (they of Crisis and Timesplitters 2 fame).

The new Tweet is the most interesting of the bunch though as it suggested there was a secret developer summit under way in London for the new console.

“Enjoying the Durango developers summit in London. So far, great swag and interesting talks,” said Sean Tracy, from Crytek before deleting his gaff.

Rumours have been circling for some time that Microsoft has already started working on the next-generation device, previously dubbed the Xbox 720, although the company has been keen to state that the Xbox 360 still has plenty of life left in it.

The Xbox 720 or project Durango is expected to debut at this years E3 gaming conference in June.

What's key here is that Microsoft has a tendency to codename its next -eneration projects after cities and Durango fits the bill. Before the Microsoft Kinect was launched it was known as Project Natal, a town in Brazil.