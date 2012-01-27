  Kinect powererd Windows 8 laptops gesturing your way

How would you like to get your hands on (or rather keep them off) a laptop sporting a built-in Kinect sensor? It's more than just a hollow dream - Kinect packing laptops made by Asus, and Microsoft backed, are already in existence.

The Daily has seen a pair of the hybrid devices and has received word from Microsoft that they are indeed official prototypes of laptops featuring a Kinect sensor. Built by Asus, the laptops are running Windows 8 and feature a number of sensors above the screen and some LED lights below it.

Earlier this month Microsoft confirmed that it would release the Kinect for Windows SDK to developers on 1 February, meaning Kinect drivers and APIs will be available to the general public as well as developers.

Microsoft is said to be working with more than 200 different companies to build applications for Windows that use Kinect and it looks as if this doesn't just mean with an additional Kinect sensor. The Kinect's sensor tech, it seems, can be incorporated directly into a device.

We love the idea of a Windows 8 machine running with motion gesture controls. If not just for that fact that it will keep our laptop's display smudge free.