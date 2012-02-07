Kinect Star Wars Xbox 360 Limited Edition pictures, video and hands-on

When it comes of Special Edition Xbox 360 consoles, the Star Wars version has to sit at the top of the tree. Gears of War and Call of Duty have pretty much passed into gaming folklore, but Star Wars is a different beast altogether.

The Star Wars Xbox 360 Limited Edition console arrives in celebration of Kinect Star Wars and naturally, this is a Kinect version of the Xbox, with a 320GB hard drive.

The artwork on the Xbox itself reflects some of the detailing from R2-D2's paint job in blue and white. It's instantly recognisable and looks great sitting in your lounge. The white matching Kinect with black panels in the underside looks every inch like an Imperial Stormtrooper.

There is a small hidden detail too. Press the eject button to open the disc tray - accompanied by R2-D2 sound effects - and you'll find Star Wars' perhaps most iconic line inscribed inside: "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."

The sound effects add a touch of difference too. As we've seen in other Special Edition Xbox consoles, both the power and the eject buttons emit noises when touched, although not when you use the controller or UI to switch the power off or eject the disc.

Finally you have the controller. It's finished in gold to reflect, literally, C-3PO's highly polished gold plating. Running around the back you'll find coloured wiring to look like the droid's exposed midriff.

If we've one negative comment about the controller, it's that the gold finish is glossy and therefore doesn't give you the same surface grip as the regular controller. You'll also have to polish those grubby fingerprints off it, but neither is too much to ask and the underside is regular textured black, so feels like the normal controllers do.

Of course, if you're getting the Star Wars Xbox 360 console you'll get your hands on Kinect Star Wars too, and for that you won't need the C-3PO controller, so it can sit, polished, where everyone can gaze at its brilliance.

To round out the kit you get a black headset and all the normal cables and connections, making this quite a package for Star Wars fans young and old. Of course, we couldn't help snapping it from every side and shooting a quick video, so be sure to check both out.

The Kinect Star War Xbox 360 Limited Edition will be landing on 3 April 2012 and will cost you £349.99. If you can't stretch to a whole new console, you'll be able to get the Kinect Star Wars game for £39.99.

The Kinect Star Wars bundle is available at all participating retailers.

Does this tickle your fancy? Let us know in the comment below...