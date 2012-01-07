  Call of Duty: Black Ops most played Xbox 360 LIVE game of 2011, Angry Birds wins Windows Phone 7 choice

Call of Duty: Black Ops was the most played game on the Xbox 360 based on Unique Users that connected to Xbox LIVE in 2011 to play the game according figures released by Microsoft on Friday.

Although the company hasn't said how many gamers opted to play the first person shooter, it has listed the top twenty games played over the last year.

The list is dominated by Call of Duty, Battlefield, and other first person shooters suggesting Xbox gamers like to kill stuff more than anything else.

But the top 20 list also highlights just how popular Skyrim has been. The game ranked 6th overall even though it was only released in November.

Another November title that has performed well is the box office smash hit Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3 which placed second behind the older title Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Implying that is isn't just Americans trying to kill things, sports titles like FIFA 12, and Madden NFL 12 are also in the top charts.

The full list is as follows:

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

3. Call of Duy: Modern Warfare 2

4. Halo: Reach

5. Battlefield 3

6. Skyrim

7. Gears of War 3

8. FIFA 12

9. FIFA Soccer 11

10. Madden NFL 12

11. GTA IV

12. NBA 2K11

13. Battlefield: Bad Co. 2

14. Call of Duty 4

15. Battlefield 3 Beta

16. Halo 3

17. Gears of War 2

18. Forza Motorsport 4

19. Red Dead Redemption

20. Call of Duty: WaW

The top 20 story is very different for Windows Phone 7 users. They have stuck to big puzzle games rather than "murder, death, kill".

Again late arriver Angry Birds is the most played game in the Marketplace according to Microsoft, beating Fruit Ninja and Plants vs Zombies to the top spot.

The full list is as follows:

1. Angry Birds

2. Fruit Ninja

3. PvZ

4. Need for Speed Undercover

5. Full House Poker

6. MONOPOLY

7. Doodle Jump

8. Bejeweled LIVE

9. Rise Of Glory

10. geoDefense

11. ilomilo

12. Assassin’s Creed – Altaïr’s Chronicles HD

13. Sonic 4 Episode I

14. Tetris

15. Fable: Coin Golf

16. Hydro Thunder GO

17. The Harvest

18. Uno

19. Tentacles

20. The Sims 3

What were your favourite games of the year and where they on the list? Let us know in the comments below.