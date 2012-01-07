  Call of Duty: Black Ops most played Xbox 360 LIVE game of 2011, Angry Birds wins Windows Phone 7 choice

Call of Duty: Black Ops was the most played game on the Xbox 360 based on Unique Users that connected to Xbox LIVE in 2011 to play the game according figures released by Microsoft on Friday.
Although the company hasn't said how many gamers opted to play the first person shooter, it has listed the top twenty games played over the last year.
The list is dominated by Call of Duty, Battlefield, and other first person shooters suggesting Xbox gamers like to kill stuff more than anything else.
But the top 20 list also highlights just how popular Skyrim has been. The game ranked 6th overall even though it was only released in November.
Another November title that has performed well is the box office smash hit Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3 which placed second behind the older title Call of Duty: Black Ops.
Implying that is isn't just Americans trying to kill things, sports titles like FIFA 12, and Madden NFL 12 are also in the top charts.
The full list is as follows:
1. Call of Duty: Black Ops
2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
3. Call of Duy: Modern Warfare 2
4. Halo: Reach
5. Battlefield 3
6. Skyrim
7. Gears of War 3
8. FIFA 12
9. FIFA Soccer 11
10. Madden NFL 12
11. GTA IV
12. NBA 2K11
13. Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
14. Call of Duty 4
15. Battlefield 3 Beta
16. Halo 3
17. Gears of War 2
18. Forza Motorsport 4
19. Red Dead Redemption
20. Call of Duty: WaW
The top 20 story is very different for Windows Phone 7 users. They have stuck to big puzzle games rather than "murder, death, kill".
Again late arriver Angry Birds is the most played game in the Marketplace according to Microsoft, beating Fruit Ninja and Plants vs Zombies to the top spot.
The full list is as follows:
1. Angry Birds
2. Fruit Ninja
3. PvZ
4. Need for Speed Undercover
5. Full House Poker
6. MONOPOLY
7. Doodle Jump
8. Bejeweled LIVE
9. Rise Of Glory
10. geoDefense
11. ilomilo
12. Assassin’s Creed – Altaïr’s Chronicles HD
13. Sonic 4 Episode I
14. Tetris
15. Fable: Coin Golf
16. Hydro Thunder GO
17. The Harvest
18. Uno
19. Tentacles
20. The Sims 3
What were your favourite games of the year and where they on the list? Let us know in the comments below.