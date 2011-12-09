  Xbox LIVE Gold features free for the masses this weekend

Too skint to get involved with all the Xbox LIVE Gold action but want a taste of the new features? Well then, you're in luck as Microsoft has announced a free weekend of goodies for all Xboxers, even those who haven't ever coughed up for the premium online content.

The Xbox LIVE Gold Weekend kicks off today (Friday 9 December) and will give non-subscribers access to the Lovefilm app (with a 30 day free trial on offer), the Facebook side of Xbox LIVE, Video Kinect features and the biggie - access to online gaming so you can pwn (sorry) your friends at COD and FIFA 12.

There are Zune movie deals aplenty going live, with up to 40 per cent off some pretty decent titles and there is also the chance to win the Xbox Christmas Entertainment Package which comprises a Samsung TV, an Xbox Kinect bundle, 8000 Microsoft Points more.

To get started, simply login to Xbox LIVE on your console.

In other Xbox 360 news, Disney Pixar has announced that Kinect Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure will be available on 23 March for £39.99. Previously codenamed Rush, the game brings together characters from The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up, Cars and Toy Story.