  Xbox 360 dashboard update delayed... slightly

If you are frantically watching your Xbox 360 hoping for the update me message to appear, then you might grab a cup of tea. Microsoft has said that the launch, scheduled for 3pm GMT on Tuesday 6 December has been delayed, slightly.

“FYI: The timing for Xbox 360 dashboard update has been slightly delayed. I’ll have a status update later today,” tweeted Major Nelson, who is one of the team that created Xbox, Kinect and Xbox LIVE.

Major Nelson followed with a second tweet:

“Thanks again for your patience. I won't have additional details until later today. The moment I have new information, I'll share it w/ you”

Microsoft has big hopes for the new Xbox 360 dashboard update which brings with it new features and a new look to match in with the company’s Metro design ethos. Metro can currently be seen on Windows Phone 7 and will play a strong part in Windows 8 when it is released in 2012.

Judging by the “slightly” element of the first tweet we suspect that the dashboard update will still be coming sooner rather than later.

In the meantime why don’t you read our pictures and hands-on coverage when we had a lengthy play with the new update last week.

UPDATE: Major Nelson has tweeted further news on the Xbox 360 update:

"We are still working to get the release out. Stay tuned, we’ll have an update this afternoon (PT) on when it will begin rolling out."

UPDATE: At around 10pm GMT Major Nelson has tweeted once again saying the situation is still the same as before. That suggests that the update may not hit the UK until Wednesday 7 December.

UPDATE: As of around 2am GMT the new dashboard update has started to roll out to Xbox LIVE members around the globe.