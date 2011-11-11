  Xbox.com enhanced with social features

Gamers logging on to Xbox.com today would have noticed that the site has had a bit of a revamp; with added social features and a few key additions.

The "My Xbox" section has gone, replaced by a social networking heavy "Social" feature that will let you stalk your Xbox buddies and see what they're up to in the gaming world.

And there's also a sneaky peak of what's to come when the new Xbox Dashboard launches. The Beacon feature allows you to mark the games that you want to get some multi-player online action going on with, so your pals can easily see what you want to play.

The redesign is all very Windows Phone tile-like, with a heavy Metro UI theme going on, and Microsoft is keen to push the Zune video service with an improved search function for finding movies and TV shows.

One of the most important changes isn't one that can instantly be seen, but one that is likely to come as a welcome addition for a lot of gamers - Microsoft have added the ability to prevent an Xbox Live account from automatically renewing and taking money. Previously you'd need to call up Xbox customer services to get this sorted.

There's also a few more added functions including new Activity tabs, tracking of recent activity and a list of your online pals and what they're doing.

It's live now. Now all we need is the new Dashboard. It has just been rolled out to beta testers, so we're hoping that it's sooner rather than later.