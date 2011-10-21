  1. Home
Microsoft Research HoloDesk amazes with virtual 3D manipulation (video)

HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Microsoft Research has just posted this ace video showing off one of the latest projects to come out of its labs: a serious piece of hardware called the HoloDesk, that lets you manipulate 3D images with your hands.

Pocket-lint remember being wowed in a similar way when we first saw the Microsoft surface a few years back, and although it looks like the technology is still in its early stages, there's enough on show to fire up the grey matter; causing us to wonder just what the HoloDesk could be used for.

Steve Clayton, Microsoft blogger, who talked through the technology on the Holodesk reveal on Wednesday said he, "can envisage future applications in areas such as board gaming, rapid prototype design or perhaps even telepresence, where users would share a single 3D scene viewed from different perspectives."

As well as a Kinect-esque camera the technology uses beam-splitters and a graphic processing algorithm, which Pocket-lint won''t pretend to know much about - but the end result is pretty cool.

