  FIFA 12 full game, available on Xbox Live this weekend

EA Sports Season Ticket holders will be able to download the full version of FIFA 12 from Xbox LIVE on Saturday 24 September, 6 days ahead of its official release.

The EA Sports Season Ticket was announced back in August, and this is the first big title that has hit the mix.

For 2,000 Microsoft Points the Season Ticket gives access to play all participating games via a full-game digital download at least three days before they hit the shops, a 20 per cent discount on downloadable game content, free premium web content and "membership recognition".

FIFA 12 goes live at 5pm on Saturday. Don't worry if you can't bare to miss out - the Season Ticket option is still available to grab now.

As well as the full game, downloaders will also be able to take part in a real-life scenario challenge. Participants will take control of Chelsea and try to battle back from a 3-1 deficit to Manchester United.

Taking Torres off would be the obvious starting point. The challenge runs until Friday 30 September, release day for the physical game.

To get involved, simply follow these instructions:

Step 1: Install the EA SPORTS App, then launch it by selecting “Play Game” from your Game Library.

Step 2: The EA SPORTS App counts down to the Early Release availability in real-time, starting seven days before retail availability. Note that the exact day and time varies per region.

Step 3: When the countdown timer reaches zero, the menu will update with a “Download” option. You will need to confirm the download from the Xbox 360 Guide.

Step 4: If you have not already purchased an EA SPORTS Season Ticket you will be prompted to purchase before you can download an Early Release game.

Step 5: Once you have started the Early Release download, you can exit the EA SPORTS App without interrupting the download. Just don’t power off your Xbox 360 or disconnect from Xbox LIVE. Be aware that other actions (e.g. attempting to play a different game) might pause the download.

Step 6: Once the Early Release finishes downloading you can launch it from your Game Library.

Step 7: Once an Early Release has been made available for download, the EA SPORTS App menu updates to count down the time remaining before that Early Release becomes unavailable for download.

The downloaded version will stop working once the game goes on sale in the shops. Eat my goal.

Whilst you wait, check out our FIFA 12 iPad hands-on