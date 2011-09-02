  Xbox 360 Limited Edition Call of Duty: MW3 console says hello to COD XP

Microsoft has announced an Xbox 360 Limited Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 console at the start of the Call of Duty XP event in Los Angeles.

Xbox 360, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games have teamed up to create a “Call of Duty” collectible, just in time for the most epic Call of Duty experience yet.

The console will play unmistakable Call of Duty sounds when powering up; presumably in a similar way to Microsoft’s recently announce Star Wars console that played sounds from the Sci-Fi movie.

What is likely to be a must-have for Call of Duty fans, it includes a customised console with graphics from the game, along with two custom wireless controllers, a 320GB hard drive, and a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Gamers will also get a 1-month Xbox LIVE Gold subscription, as well as exclusive avatar items that show your Xbox LIVE friends.

At 320GB, the console has the largest hard drive ever available for Xbox 360.

The console will launch on 8 November, 2011 in the UK exclusively with Game and Gamestation for £269.99, and you can pre-order it now.

In addition to the console, Microsoft will be releasing two limited edition accessories, both exclusive to Game and Gamestation in the UK.

The Xbox 360 Limited Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 wireless headset with Bluetooth will cost £44.99, whilst just the Xbox 360 Limited Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 wireless controller either in addition to the console or not, will cost £39.99.

UPDATE: We've managed to get some in-the-flesh shots of the new Xbox 360 Limited Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from our man, Hunter Skipworth, at the event.