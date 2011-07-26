Xbox 360 Media Remote and Bluetooth Wireless Headset unveiled

Just when you thought that you had all the Xbox 360 accessories that you needed, Microsoft goes and unveils another two - the Media Remote and the Wireless Headset with Bluetooth - that you surely can't live without.

Starting with the Media Remote, this zapper will give you complete control over your Xbox 360 Dashboard, as well as offering playback controls for your DVDs, CDs and for media apps such as Zune, Last.fm and Sky Player.

The Wireless Headset with Bluetooth is exactly what it says on the tin. It's a Wireless Headset...with Bluetooth (3.0) - the Bluetooth aspect allowing you to hook up with your smartphones or tablets to make calls whilst you get your game on.

There's a nifty light display telling you which mode you're in (green for Xbox and blue for Bluetooth) and it also throws in some other features such as noise cancellation.

It comes with a number of different sized ear buds, charges via micro USB and you'll get 8 hours of talk time and up to 300 hours of standby on a single charge.

Both accessories are out in November - the remote for £14.99 and the headset for £39.99.