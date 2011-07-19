Xbox 360 system update is preparation for a system update

Microsoft has rolled out a fairly meaty Xbox 360 system update today, although no matter how hard you look, there's nothing new to be found.

That's because this update, which takes around five minutes to download and complete (on a superfast broadband connection), merely sets up your console for new features to come later.

One of those is expected to be Avatar Kinect, part of the Kinect Fun Labs, which allows you to take part in forthcoming, multiple themed virtual chat rooms using your Avatar as your in-room persona. The mouth of your graphical double even moves as you speak.

It will be launching this month, and although no specific date has been mentioned so far, the smart money is on next week some time.

For now though, sit back and watch a lovely green bar slowly ebb along the screen from right to left, that's about as much as you'll get out of today's patch.