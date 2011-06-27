  Forza Motorsport 4 Limited Edition features extra 25 cars

The Forza obsessed that opt for the £59.99 Limited Edition version of the game will find themselves with an extra 25 cars when things launch on 14 October.

The package will also include an in-game version of BMW's 2012 M5, the fastest production sedan the company has ever made. Available as part of the BMW M5 fan pack, it will also bring with it a Clarkson hosted tour of supercars called autovista mode. A BMW theme will also be thrown in for good measure.

Still not enough BMW? The new M5 is on the front cover of the limited edition.

Fancy something a bit less German? Well expect these additional cars to be included:

o 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

o 2011 Ferrari 458 Challenge

o 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera

o 2010 Noble M600

o 2011 RUF Rt 12 R

o 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

o 2011 Koenigsegg Agera

o 1997 Lexus SC300

o 2011 RUF RGT-8

o 2011 Tesla Roadster Sport

As well as a 10 car set of American Muscle cars, and a fan decorated set of BMWs.

The game will also ship in a polished Steelbook DVD case, include stickers (you always need stickers) and a Top Gear team produced book called 'Cars of Forza Motorsport 4 Presented by Top Gear'.

Not long to wait now for Forza fans. Also make sure you don't forget the head turning goodness that is Kinect support set to ship with the game.