Mad Catz Tritton Warhead: Ultimate Xbox 360 headphones for barking and taking orders

Xbox 360 gamers looking for that vocal edge come Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 later this year might want to check out the Tritton Warhead 7.1 Dolby Wireless Surround Headset from Mad Catz.

The Warhead is actually the first gaming headset to have a number of first-party features allowing you to do a lot more than you normally would even though it’s not actually made by Microsoft.

The biggest feature over the competition is the ability to ditch the cable between the headphones and the controller for a full “wireless experience” and that’s thanks to the headphones talking directly to a base station which is powered by the Xbox 360.

If that wasn’t enough to impress, the Warhead also uses 5.8Ghz Wireless Technology instead of the standard 2.8Ghz and that means it can deliver Dolby Headphone 7.1 Surround Sound to get you in the gaming mood.

That base station offers optical connectivity to your console, and a 3.5mm socket so you can connect other devices to it like your iPod for example.

On your head, and the headphones themselves will consist of 50mm neodymium drivers and understanding that your are going to be gaming for hours on end the system comes with two hot-swappable rechargeable battery packs; one for use in the headphones while the other is being charged in the base station ready and waiting. Eco-warriors will be pleased to hear that once changed the power is cut.

There’s also a built-in EQ for better settings for games or movies, the ability to remove the mic althogether (it just unplugs).

No word on pricing as yet, however Mad Catz say that it will be affordable.

For those that can’t afford the top of the range model, the company is bringing out two further headset that will offer similar, but reduced features.

Expect the Tritton Warhead 7.1 Dolby Wireless Surround Headset to be available in time for Christmas.