The mobile armchair powered by Kinect motion controller

If you thought Microsoft's Kinect for Xbox 360 was just so you could look stupid in your living room playing games, think again.

Microsoft has been showing off some of the “crazy” possibilities for the motion-controlled accessory that will now officially work with your PC thanks to a new software developer’s kit (SDK) due out in the next couple of months.

How about a motion controlled armchair so you can move around and even recline your lounging experience all by a wave of your hand.

That’s what Microsoft coding4fun.com's Clint Rutkas has created, and to prove it he drove a recliner on stage at MIX11 in Las Vegas using only gestures.

After the keynote, he showed us some of the finer points, including the user interface designed by 352 Media Group in a handy video for all to see.