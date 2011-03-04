  Gears of War 3 multiplayer beta begins 25 April

If you want to get in on the public multiplayer beta of Gears of War 3 then you can now book your place by pre-ordering at Game or Gamestation.



The test run, which will be running from the 25 April to 15 May , will mean that you can unlock a variety of content in preparation for the full game launch on 20 September 2011.



However, pre-ordering from Game or Gamestation is not the only way you'll be able to gain access as anyone who's getting in on the Bulletstorm action can move onto a Gears of War multiplayer preview a week earlier on the 18 April.



"The full public beta period begins 25 April. Players can look forward to special events and playlists throughout the beta period. Two additional competitive game modes, Capture the Leader and King of the Hill, will be added during the final week of the beta."



In-game content to be had is as follows:



Beta Tester Medal - Complete one match in the beta to unlock the Beta Tester medal, which will carry over to your gamer profile in the final game. The Beta Tester title will be featured in the Gears 3 multiplayer lobby as well.



Thrashball Cole – Complete 50 matches in any game type to unlock the Thrashball Cole character variant in the beta. Once unlocked, complete 10 matches as Thrashball Cole during the beta and the character will carry over to your gamer profile in the final game.



Gold-Plated Retro Lancer – Show your ultimate Gears of War fandom by unlocking the Gold-Plated Retro Lancer. Complete 90 matches in any game type to unlock it for the beta, and score 100 kills with it once unlocked to carry the exclusive weapon skin over to your gamer profile in the final game.



Flaming Hammerburst – Complete one match by Sunday, 24 April and unlock this weapon variant.



Flaming Lancer – Complete one match during the week of 25 April and unlock this weapon variant.



Flaming Sawed-Off Shotgun – Complete one match during the week of 2 May to unlock this weapon variant.



Flaming Gnasher Shotgun – Complete one match during the week of 9 May to unlock this weapon variant.