Alien Super Mega Blaster: Awful name, awesome cause

|
If you've got a few extra Microsoft points left over from downloading DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops or Red Dead Redemption - 80 points to be precise - then consider downloading Alien Super Mega Blaster from the Xbox Live marketplace.

Yep, we'll agree that the name isn't up to much, the gameplay doesn't exactly scream originality and the graphics are hardly cutting edge.

But all proceeds go to the charity Action Duchenne, in aid of Oscar Hearn, who has been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Oscar's dad Jon developed the game.

"After attending the Action Duchenne conference last year I wanted to find a practical way to raise funds for research," said Jon.

"Developing a game in my spare time seemed like an excellent and different way to raise some money.

"Since the first week of going live over 1600 people have trialled the game and over 140 have gone on to buy it, giving us a trial to purchase ratio of nearly 9 per cent - a great start to potentially millions of possible users and donations for Action Duchenne."

The game is available now, so go get it and blow some aliens up for a good cause.

