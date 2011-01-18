  1. Home
Cannon Fodder 3 coming for Xbox 360 and PC

"Go up to your brother, Kill him with your gun, Leave him lying in his uniform, Dying in the sun"

If those words mean anything to you then prepare to be excited, as Russian games publisher GFI has announced that Cannon Fodder 3 is in development (licensed by Codemasters) for both the Xbox 360 and the PC.

The game, which would be a sequel to the 1990s Amiga versions sees the series get a "classic isometric environment in full 3D, weather effects, change of time, destructible environment, physical water".

"Several military groups of Europe, Asia and Africa have made a military alliance to establish dictatorship by joint efforts", reads the official blurb.

"Your goal is to stop them at any cost… Even with a price of thousands lives of soldiers named 'cannon fodder', who are ready to die everywhere and every time it’s needed".

Fans of the series, which featured the best intro-song on any video game, will be wary that both PS2 and PSP versions have been planned in the past but canned by Codemasters.

Let's hope this version hits the shops though, because war has never been so much fun.

