  Ballmer: Xbox isn't a gaming console

You can always rely on Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to drop a few brilliant soundbites when he opens his mouth, and his latest revelation is a corker.

Because you know that Xbox 360 that you've got sitting under your TV? You know, the device that you'll argue until you're blue in the face is the best games console with your PS3 mates?

Well, it's not a games console at all, according to the Microsoft chief at least.

“Xbox isn’t a gaming console”, he said in an interview with USA Today. “Xbox is a family entertainment center. It’s a place to socialise. It’s a place to watch TV. We have Hulu coming. It’s the only system where you are the controller. Your voice, your gestures, your body”.

Ballmer also said that Kinect was female-friendly and indicated he would like to see more of the fairer sex getting involved with the motion-sensing platform.

He said: “I think about my own family. My wife used to say, ‘No, no, that’s the machine the boys use,’ and now she says, ‘Yeah, I want to go watch movies. Let’s go play the dance game’".

“It opens up accessibility to family entertainment because with the Kinect, you control these systems with your body, with your voice. We’ve opened up the world of content in TV, movies. You just sit there and say ‘Xbox’ or ‘play movie’”.

“You go to your average 15-year-old boy, and he will say, ‘I’ll take an Xbox’, I want that average 15-year-old girl as excited about the Kinect, and we haven’t done as good a job drawing in that broader set of demographics”.

