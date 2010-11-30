  Kinect sales now up to 2.5 million

26 days, 2.5 million units sold.

That's the impressive start that Microsoft has had with its motion sensor Kinect system, according to official information just released.

“We are thrilled about the consumer response to Kinect, and are working hard with our retail and manufacturing partners to expedite production and shipments of Kinect to restock shelves as fast as possible to keep up with demand”, said Don Mattrick, president of the Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft.

“With sales already exceeding two and a half million units in just 26 days, we are on pace to reach our forecast of 5 million units sold to consumers this Christmas”.

Kinect is now available at more than 60,000 retailers in 38 countries. Here in the UK, it is on sale for £129.99 with Kinect Adventures, or £249.99 with an Xbox 360 4GB console.

There are a reported 45 million Xbox 360 owners in the world today meaning that Microsoft has so far only tapped into around 5.5 per cent of the market.

It will no doubt be hoping that core titles such as Gears of War, and big franchises like Star Wars - both coming to Kinect in 2011 - will mean that the adoption rate of Kinect amongst Xboxers continues to rise into the new year.

