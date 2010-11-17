Joystick Junkies and Exspect join forces for gaming accessories

Designed by retro gaming fashionistas Joystick Junkies and built by accessory specialist Exspect, a new range of collaborative games gear has just gone on sale in the UK.

The products each take inspiration from some of the most classic gaming icons, such as Space Invaders and Pacman, much like Joystick Junkies hugely popular range of T-shirts and other clothing.

In the first wave, there are Player's and Play N Charge Kits for the Xbox 360, with the former containing a headset and rechargeable battery pack for £19.99, while the latter is the battery pack on its own for £12.99. Both come in either "pixel" or "goblin" designs.

The Nintendo DSi is served with a Hard Shell for £9.99 or Play Case at £12.99. And the final pieces in the range are bag shaped: one flight styled at £29.99, one for handheld consoles, costing £12.99.

All of these are available in a variety of designs: green & purple pixel cherry, blue & orange invaded, black/white pixel cherry, black & white invaded, and pink pixel cherry.

"We had great reception for our Joystick Junkies preview products at E3 earlier this year", said Mike Sanderson general manager, Exspect. "We’ve streamlined the range and designs to what our customers said they wanted. Combining great quality, great designs and a great price point, we’re confident consumers will love our new Joystick Junkies range".

The range is available at both Play.com and Amazon.co.uk.