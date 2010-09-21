  Microsoft: Zune for Windows Phone 7, PC and Xbox 360 coming to UK

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing its Zune music and video service to the UK in the very near future.

Although the Redmond, USA based company wouldn't be drawn on an exact launch date, executives for the company have confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will launch on the Xbox 360 in time for the UK launch of Kinect on the 10 November, and in time for the launch of Windows Phone 7 on the PC and the company's new operating system.

Zune, the company's equivalent to Apple's iTunes will when the Xbox 360 roll-out is complete be available on all "three screens" allowing customers to sync content between the three different devices freely.

Users in the UK will be treated to the chance to buy movies on the Xbox 360 for the first time, as well as the PC, however users will only be able to "sideload" movies and music to Windows Phone 7 devices rather than actually download or stream them on the go at the launch.

“The integration between Zune, Windows Phone 7 and Xbox LIVE is an exciting advance in our entertainment offering,” said Craig Eisler, corporate vice president, Interactive Entertainment Business Group at Microsoft. “Zune enables users access to the entertainment they want, wherever they want it – and now, more people than ever will be able to enjoy the freedom and flexibility that the Zune service offers."

When the service launches, consumers in the UK will be able to purchase MP3s from Zune Marketplace and listen to them on their Windows-based PC, Windows Phone 7 or any other device that supports MP3 format.

Users will also be able to purchase music videos to enjoy on Windows-based PC, Windows Phone 7 and Zune on Xbox Live.

Aside from actually buying individual tracks Microsoft has told Pocket-lint that it will be offering it's subscription service - Zune Pass.

The monthly music subscription service, will also be available for £8.99 providing unlimited download and streaming access to the Zune music catalogue and will be accessible on Windows-based PCs, Windows Phone 7 and Xbox Live.

In addition to Zune video on Xbox Live, consumers will also be able to rent movies for viewing on their Windows-based PC or choose to synch the rental to their Windows Phone 7. Consumers in the UK will also have the option to purchase download-to-own movies and music videos to watch anywhere - on the big screen with Xbox LIVE, their Windows PC or synch it to Windows Phone 7 to watch on the go.

The Zune PC software has been upgraded with new features and functionality and will serve as the Windows Phone 7 synchronization client.

The new software (version 4.7) will be available for download for free.