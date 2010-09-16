  1. Home
Halo: Reach scores $200 million in 24 hours

  Halo: Reach scores $200 million in 24 hours

In terms of money generated on day one, Halo: Reach is the biggest entertainment launch of the year, eclipsing Toy Story 3, Iron Man 2 and Alice in Wonderland. The Xbox 360-exclusive title mad more money in the US in 24 hours than each of those movies managed on their opening weekends.

Microsoft has revealed that worldwide, on 14 September (the release day), the game generated a staggering $200 million in revenue, surpassing the franchise's own records, and the company's expectations: “‘Halo: Reach’ is the biggest game Microsoft has ever released, and its launch has already surpassed every game, movie and entertainment launch this year,” said Phil Spencer, corporate vice president of Microsoft Game Studios.

“Every major instalment has grown in scope and popularity, firmly cementing the ‘Halo’ franchise as one of the most popular entertainment properties in the world over the past decade.”

Indeed, the Guinness Book of World Records has officially hailed the Halo collection as the most popular videogames series of all time.

Of course, that may change in time though, as developer Bungie Studios and Microsoft have parted ways. Halo: Reach was the last game in the agreement between the two, and therefore the last episode in a distinguished franchise.

Activision has since allied with Bungie to publish a brand new intellectual property.

Halo: Reach, a worthy ending to the series? Let us know in the comments below...

