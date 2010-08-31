Xbox 360 controller receives a D-pad makeover
Microsoft has announced that it is updating its Xbox 360 controller, improving the much complained about D-pad in the process.
The new controller will go on sale in the US in November and February in the UK and will offer a new D-pad that changes to suit gamers needs.
"The engineers have come up with an ingenious solution with a d-pad that can go from a plus to a disc with the twist of the wrist", said Major Nelson on his website. "In addition to the new d-pad, the matte silver controller also features concave analog sticks and gray A,B,X,Y buttons for added style".
The controller will only be available with the new Play & Charge Kit that will launch on 9 November for US $64. No UK price has been set.
Read our Xbox 360 S review.
