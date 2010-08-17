  Microsoft Kinect for Xbox 360 given official UK release date

Microsoft has dated the launch of the European version of its Kinect accessory for the Xbox 360, giving gamers who are keen to throw out their controllers until the 10 November to do so.

Announcing the news ahead of Gamescom 2010 in Cologne, Chris Lewis, vice president of Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft Europe, confirmed that the Kinect controller will be available in the UK from the 10 November, 6 days after the US launch.

The launch window means it's perfect timing for any Microsoft fans, keen on the concept of using their bodies as controllers, to snap up the new accessory before Christmas. However, it does mean that Sony, with its PlayStation Move controller, will have a good 2-month run in the UK, before the Kinect bolt-on, and software, is available.