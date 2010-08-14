Fable III accessories to open up new features in game

How excited are you about Fable III?

Enough to buy a gold Xbox 360 controller that's been crafted to resemble the Crown of Albion?

Enough to read a novel based on Fable titled The Balverine Order?

Or maybe just excited enough to get all gooey with joy over new screen shots of the game due out in October.

The Fable III Limited Edition Wireless Controller starts shipping to stores on 5 October, giving fans plenty of time to pick it up before the game arrives on 26 October as long as you have $59.99 to spare.

You'll also get an exclusive in-game downloadable tattoo, to give your character that distinctive "I bought the tie-in controller" look, says gaming site Kotaku, who've broken the news.

As for the book, it will be penned by Peter David, who wrote the five-part Halo: Helljumper series.

According to Amazon, The Balverine Order is set to ship on 5 October, and like the controller it'll come with in-game weapon to show you're capable of reading.

UPDATE: Microsoft has confirmed the “Fable III” Limited Edition Wireless Controller begins shipping to retailers on 5 October and will be available for £39.99 just in time for the 29 October launch of “Fable III,” while supplies last.

