  Microsoft takes Kinect on tour

Microsoft is taking Kinect on the road, giving UK users a chance to try out the motion-camera gaming system before it hits the shops.

The tour will take in Alton Towers, London Zoo, Chessington World of Adventures, The Clothes Show live at the NEC and The Thames Festival.

You can also request for the tour to come to a local event near you by taking part in a Facebook community group that is set to launch in August.

As well as the nationwide tour, Microsoft has also set up a home for Kinect in London's Covent Garden. The Kinect Galleries open on 31 July and you can book your slot with the hands-free gaming system via the Facebook page.

When you try out Kinect at the Kinect Galleries your efforts will also be filmed and you'll be able to access your footage at a dedicated website.

The Kinect Galleries will be open from 10am to 8pm daily.

