Limited edition Halo Reach Xbox 360 S powers up

To celebrate the forthcoming release of Halo: Reach, developer Bungie has designed this limited edition, silver, Xbox 360 S, inspired by the title.

Available exclusively at Game and Gamestation, the console (which has the same spec as the original Xbox 360 S launched earlier this month) will be available as part of a bundle along with the latest edition to Bungie's popular series.

In the box, along with the console and the standard edition of the game, you'll also get two customised wireless controllers, a token for the limited edition elite armour set, an episode of Halo Legends and also a Halo-themed headset.

The machine will be loaded up with Halo:Reach artwork and will also feature many of the sounds from within the game.

Adam Davis, trading director for Game and Gamestation said:

“We’re delighted to have secured this exclusive. Our customers in Game and Gamestation are already really excited about Halo: Reach and this limited edition Xbox 360 will be a must-have for Halo fans.

"The bundle offers amazing value and adds an extra dimension to one of the most hotly-anticipated launches of the year”.

The bundle will cost you £249.99 and will be out on 14 September, the same day the game launches.

If you've already got your Xbox 360 S but still want a slice of the Halo: Reach pie, the controllers are available for £39.99 each (and come with an Xbox Live token) and a wireless headset can be bought for £34.99. Both of these items are out on 3 September.

If you're not interested in all of the Halo: Reach accessories, and you just want the game itself then it will cost you £49.99 for the standard edition, £10 more for the limited one and £99.99 for the legendary edition.

Are you crazy for Halo? Are you excited by the limited edition console? Or will you just be painting your own Xbox 360 S silver to fit in? Let us know the usual way.