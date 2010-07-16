  XBox 360 S: On sale now

The Xbox 360 S has officially now launched in the UK (and most of Europe) and so we thought we'd bring you all of our important info regarding the new, slenderised console right here in one handy post.

So without further ado...

You may want to check out our review first before you go any further - after all, why would you bother buying one if your favourite tech site didn't think that it was up to scratch?

Next, if you've already got one of Microsoft's seventh gen consoles, you need to know whether it's worth upgrading to the new model. Check out our comparison of the Xbox 360 S vs Xbox 360.

Also, why not check out where it all began. We first saw the Xbox 360 S at E3. Although we had heard rumours about its announcement a few days before it went official.

Finally, you may want to consider whether the 250GB Xbox 360 S is the right machine for you. There are rumours that a 4GB Arcade version could be coming our way, so you may want to wait to see if that turns up first.

The Xbox 360 S is available for £199.99 now, although a little hunting on Google reveals you can get it a few quid cheaper than that via various online sellers.

Are you taking the plunge with the Xbox 360 S, or are you quite happy with your fat Xbox? Or, are you a PS3 fan, who wouldn't dream of going near one of Microsoft's machines? Give us your console opinions using the comments below.