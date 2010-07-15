  No third season for Xbox 360 1 vs 100

Microsoft has announced that there will be no third season for the multiplayer gameshow 1 vs 100. The timed XBLA event had more than 114,000 gamers compete during the beta season of beta trials, but the company believes that its development team would be better utilised working on new projects.

"When we started on this journey, we knew we were creating an entirely new genre of entertainment that would be a continually evolving concept", said Dave McCarthy, general manager, Microsoft Game Studios. "We're very proud of the ‘1 vs 100' team and their accomplishments, and are excited to apply what we've learned to future programming".

It's not all been in vain though, it is hoped that experience running such a massive project can further aid multiplayer gaming developments down the line.